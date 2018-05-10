Police bump from a moment’s distraction

DRIVER Kiannah-Maree Newbury was left red-faced when she accidentally rear-ended a police car at Minden.

Newbury, 20, pleaded guilty to driving without due care an attention on April 14.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston told Ipswich Magistrates Court the bump took place on Lowood-Minden Rd at 2.20pm.

She said the impact was minor.

"She says she was three seconds behind the police vehicle and was looking at traffic on the Warrego Highway," Sgt Colston said.

Magistrate David Shepherd said it was a minor example of the offence.

Newbury was fined $200 and a conviction was not recorded.