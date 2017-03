An aerial view of this morning's house fire at Atkinson's Dam.

POLICE are no longer treating a fatal house fire at Atkinsons Dam as suspicious.

A man aged in his 30s died when a Queenslander-style house on Lake St was completely destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A couple lived in the house, however police were able to confirm that the female resident was not home at the time.

A complete search of the ruins has been completed and subsequent investigations have ruled out any need for a criminal investigation.