Police, BOM have good news for CMC Rocks fans

Country and roots festival CMC Rocks is back at Willowbank in 2017.

THE sun is shining, police are pleased with festival-goers behaviour and CMC Rocks has kicked off to a good start this morning.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict cloud cover will keep temperatures comfortably in the 30s throughout the weekend without the chance of any significant rain fall.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie had good news for country music fans.

"There is a little bit of cloud cover out there today and the same is expected tomorrow, so there is a chance of seeing some cloud about but otherwise quite a nice day," she said.

"It warms up tomorrow, getting up to 34 degrees so a little bit of a warm one but that cloud cover should hopefully keep things nice and pleasant underneath it.

"There is only a small chance of seeing some rainfall but that will most likely be on Sunday afternoon and evening so for the most part, quite a nice weekend."

Saturday temperatures are set to remain at a comfortable 30 degrees and increase slightly to 34 on Sunday.

Meanwhile police are out in force on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank this weekend, keeping CMC Rocks crowds in check.

A large police presence is on force and police are focusing on drink driving and antisocial behaviour.

It's only early but a police spokesperson this morning confirmed festival attendee's behaviours was so far, so good.

"There is absolutely nothing, everyone is behaving well," the spokesperson said.