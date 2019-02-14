Menu
Weather

Police body cam captures rescue of man in wheelchair

by Sophie Chirgwin, Pat Whyte
12th Feb 2019 6:04 AM
AMAZING footage from a rescue at Maxwelton, about 550km west of Townsville, captures the resilience of those who faced unimaginable flooding and destruction to their homes.

The police body cam footage shows police wading through dangerously, fast moving waters, approaching a modest bush homestead - a nearby car is submerged up to its windscreen.

 

The man’s home was inundated by rising flood waters when police got to the property.
As police near the house the 79-year-old resident is seen sitting in his wheelchair in the doorway, with the water level up to his waist.

The very calm gent seems a little overwhelmed by all the fuss - he says, he just thought the neighbour was coming over to help.

 

A 79-year-old resident of Maxwelton tells police he can push himself along in the chair through flood waters.
As the rising waters near the top of his kitchen table and benches, he tells police he has no power and his dog is in a room sitting on top of a bed.

When rescuers speak with the man, he says he is not injured at all and was mainly concerned about his pet dog.

When one of the officers say they plan to carry him out to a helicopter which will take him to nearby Richmond, until floodwaters recede - he offers that can "push himself along" in the wheelchair with his feet.

 

There was fast moving floodwater as far as the eye can see.
The officers work together to lift the man and head outside the inundated home. There is fast moving floodwater as far as the eye can see.

As police, slog through the mud and water, a neighbour emerge and another dog also swim up to help with the evacuation.

The man was flown by helicopter to safety, and his pet pooch is being cared for by the helpful neighbour.

 

 

The police, a neighbour, a helicopter pilot and the dogs were all on hand to help the old fella out.
