A police car and motorcycle block off a road at Bundamba after a traffic crash on Thursday morning. Cordell Richardson

POLICE are directing traffic away from fallen powerlines in Bundamba after a traffic crash this morning.

The truck and power pole collision occurred on Mary St at 9.15am.

The powerlines are down over the roundabout of Mary St and River Rd.

Police are not aware of any injuries to the driver.

An area near the TAFE Queensland campus has been sealed off as Energex workers fix the damage.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.