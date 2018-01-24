Police blitz focuses on safe start to new year

CLOSE WATCH: Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton is reminding people to drive safely this week as children return to school.

A MAN allegedly caught drug driving while dropping children off at school was just one of the motorists nabbed doing the wrong thing in school zones across Ipswich yesterday.

Ipswich police warned they would be out in force to make sure motorists were on their best behaviour in school zones this week, and yesterday they backed it up with action.

Teams of police used radar guns and checked for illegal and dangerous parking at school zones across the city.

The QT noticed police patrolling outside North Ipswich State School, West Ipswich State School and Immaculate Heart School at Leichhardt yesterday.

Road policing unit Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said while the majority of people seemed happy to see the police doing their job, there were a few who appeared to forget the holidays were over for another year.

"Some people were still in holiday mode and over the first two days of school a number of tickets have been issued for excessive speed and mobile phone use,” Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"We ask that people remember that school zones are back in and they need to take care, particularly around young children who don't have very good situational awareness

After allegedly stopping in a bus zone to drop children off at school, one man allegedly returned a positive drug test yesterday morning.

Snr Sgt Hamilton said police were primarily focused on the Fatal Five, however officers would also keep a close eye on bad parking, particularly if it resulted in an increased level of danger to children.

"We are certainly getting people to move on if they are obstructing traffic,” he said.

"There will be an increased focus on school zones throughout this week.”