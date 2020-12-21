Menu
Police are investigating a fire which destroyed an abandoned house in Ipswich overnight.
Police believe abandoned house fire deliberately lit

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Dec 2020 7:50 AM
POLICE believe the fire which destroyed an abandoned Ipswich house overnight was deliberately lit.

Five firefighter crews arrived at the scene of the fire on Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park just after midnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single-storey structure was already “well involved” in flames when they arrived.

“The fire was under control at 12.21am,” she said.

“Then we were just extinguishing hot spots internally. The fire was out at 12.28am.

“It was then left in the hands of (police).”

Paramedics were on scene but no one required treatment.

Forensic officers and a fire investigator are expected on scene this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a crime scene was declared last night.

“Our early investigations suggest it was deliberately lit,” he said

“It was an abandoned dwelling. It was fully engulfed in flames (when police arrived).”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

