Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck was immediately grounded.
The truck was immediately grounded.
Offbeat

Police astounded by driver's removal of damaged wheel

17th Sep 2019 9:47 AM

VICTORIAN Police were left astounded after seeing a truck pull into the Croydon North booze bus site with one of its wheels missing.

The driver reportedly told the Maroondah Highway Patrol members that he had removed the wheel due to a damaged bearing.

Police said the truck was leaning over dangerously and had severely compromised ground clearance due to the missing wheel.

The driver was issued with a defect notice immediately grounding the vehicle, which was later towed away by heavy haulage.

editors picks maroondah hwp truck truck driver victoria victoria police
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    premium_icon Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    News "I've been riding up in Brisbane and the police always let us go because we're never causing any trouble”

    Fireworks, fun and The Voice stars to light up festival

    premium_icon Fireworks, fun and The Voice stars to light up festival

    Family Fun Festival bigger and better with Chriddy Black and Jordy Marcs

    ‘Next-gen Kmart’ set for fast-growing Ipswich suburb

    premium_icon ‘Next-gen Kmart’ set for fast-growing Ipswich suburb

    Business Kmart, Coles 50 specialty stores coming to popular Ipswich centre.

    Crews face difficult day with heat, wind and storms

    premium_icon Crews face difficult day with heat, wind and storms

    Weather Today is shaping up as a challenging one for firefighters.