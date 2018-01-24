Menu
Police arrest three boys, man after dramatic chase

Tara Miko
by

BREAKING: Three boys and a man, 18, are in police custody after a dramatic chase through parts of the Somerset region this afternoon.

Police will allege the group was seen entering a stolen car parked in Sea Eagle Drive in Lowood about 2pm.

The vehicle, a blue BMW sedan, had been reported stolen from a Graceville home earlier this morning.

Police attempted to intercept the car when it sped away, triggering a police pursuit.

The pursuit was called off when the car was seen to reach excessive speeds, including through Minden and Mount Tarampa.

Police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd at Kentville, near Glenore Grove, when the group was arrested.

Police confirmed two other vehicles had also been stopped by the tyre spikes, but they were not connected to the incident.

No charges had been filed against the three boys aged 14, 15 and 16, and the man, 18, who are assisting police with inquiries.
 

Topics:  editors picks somerset region stolen car toowoomba toowoomba crime

Toowoomba Chronicle
'Welcome home': RAAF families reunite on emotional day

