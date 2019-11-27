Menu
BLAZE: Contributed pictures of yesterday's blaze which police suspect was lit by a group of three teenagers. Photos: Rob Dyson
Police charge teen after fires almost devour retirement home

27th Nov 2019 1:26 PM | Updated: 1:33 PM
POLICE are investigating bushfires in the Goodna area have arrested three boys.

A QFES spokesperson said there were 18 crews on the ground for the fire, which started at 1.45pm, with the final crew calling it a day at 7.30pm last night.

Waterbombing aircraft were also on site to douse the blaze which crossed bushland from Redbank to Goodna.

According to Queensland Police Services the bushfire began near Kruger Pde, Redbank.

The fire burnt through a significant parcel of bushland and threatened homes along Henderson St and a nearby retirement village on Kruger Pde.

At the time of the fire, several youths were located nearby. An investigation was commenced by local police at Goodna to identify the cause of the fire and any suspects.

At approximately 7pm on the same date, a further suspicious fire was lit in bushland near to Eric and Albert streets, Goodna.

The fire had the potential to cause significant damage to nearby homes, however the fire was effectively contained by local fire crews.

Investigations subsequently led to the identification of three male teens.

Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit have subsequently charged a 15-year-old boy with setting fire to crops and endangering property by fire.

He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The remaining two boys aged 15 and 16 are expected to be charged in the coming days.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said with fires still active across Queensland, the priority of emergency services is reducing any further impact of the fire, ensuring community safety and protecting property.

"The community is asked to work with authorities to prevent fires," the said.

"Parents and carers are urged to speak to their children about the consequences of lighting fires in this time of heightened danger and while on school holidays."

