Police arrest Riverview man in 2006 attempted rape case

Ipswich detectives investigating the alleged attempted rape of a 20-year-old woman in Redbank Plains in 2006 have charged a man over the violent attack.

It will be alleged on August 27, 2006 a woman was dragged from Kruger Parade into a nearby park at Redbank Plains where she was seriously assaulted before a member of the public intervened.

Today, a 37-year-old Riverview man has been charged with attempted rape, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the arrest follows a protracted and extensive investigation.

"This result highlights the commitment of the Queensland Police Service to upholding the law and bringing offenders to justice," Detective Acting Inspector McQueen said.