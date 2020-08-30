Police arrest man with rifle, cattle prod, tasers and drugs

Police arrested Joshua Arndt after finding him with the British made Martini rifle, tasers, an electronic anti-personnel device, and illicit drugs cocaine and ice.

A MILITARY rifle, a bullet and cattle prodder helped land an Ipswich lad into trouble with the law when not licensed for weapons or ammunition.

Arndt also pleaded guilty to serious assaulting a police officer in a confrontation.

Ipswich magistrate Donna MacCallum found that his diagnosed mental health problems likely contributed to his ongoing offending.

Appearing from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the offender Joshua Neville Arndt, 24, from Booval, pleaded guilty to a range of crimes that include four charges of unlawful possession of weapons; five counts of possession of dangerous drugs; serious assault of a police officer whilst pretending/is armed with a weapon on February 21; two counts of not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition) on June 16; two counts of unlawful possession of relevant substance/ or thing; obstructing police; possession of counterfeit money; possession of drug utensils; dispense/issue or sell a restricted drug; and contravening a domestic violence protection order.

In a mention of some agreed facts, prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Arndt had a single .223 calibre bullet in a bag that was located with a rifle, an electronic anti-personnel device, a Martini rifle, along with a methylamphetamine pipe, clip seal bags, and a set of scales.

Sgt Molinaro said that while the weapon offence was a shortened firearm (rifle) it had not been found in a public area and the maximum jail penalty was seven years.

She said the offences were committed between 2018 and 2020.

Sgt Molinaro said Arndt was sentenced by Ipswich District Court in February for supplying dangerous drugs and received a suspended six month jail term.

She said that when police searched his Booval home on June 16, officers located the shortened 61cm Martini rifle and a single bullet inside a grip bag, along with cocaine, methylamphetamine, and drug utensils.

The next day police found Arndt sleeping on the floor at another house and in possession of an electric cattle prod.

Sgt Molinaro said the serious assault of a police officer took place on February 21 when Arndt was armed with an anti-personnel electronic device and lunged at officers.

Police officers were forced to deploy their tasers twice but this had no effect on him.

Officers then tried to use the police dog but could not get the dog through a narrow space.

She said Arndt was also found on March 28 last year with a taser, and in 2018 had a paint tin that held ammunition.

Sgt Molinaro said it was of concern that Arndt was found to have weapons and ammunition.

Ms MacCallum said his mental health was an issue to be considered in sentencing because he did not have normal capacity.

“Sometimes because people have these issues they are preyed upon by others with this stuff,” Ms MacCallum said.

“Also a failure in the system in dealing with problems Mr Arndt clearly has.”

Sgt Molinaro said police sought a jail term of 12-months with parole at one-third, and supervision put in place to assist Arndt with his mental health issues.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the observations about his mental health were correct ones.

“It is a significant feature,” he said.

He outlined medical reports, that Arndt was now receiving the NDIS package and had good family support.

He sought a 12-month jail term with immediate parole, as Arndt had already spent 141 days in custody.

Ms MacCallum said things had not changed much for Arndt since a report was prepared for the court back in 2016.

“It is always concerning that people have possession of weapons but we must acknowledge that people with mental health problems, and that perhaps their moral culpability is not as great,” she said.

“It is also concerning to see people like you in custody.

“Not always the best facility to get supportive treatment while in there.”

Ms MacCallum sentenced him to various penalties that included jail terms of nine months, three months, and 14 days.

He was fined $750 for knowingly have counterfeit money.

Arndt was released to immediate parole.

