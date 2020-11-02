Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a series of property offences in Silkstone over the past two months.
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a series of property offences in Silkstone over the past two months.
Crime

Police arrest man over alleged servo robberies with knife

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Nov 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from or robbing several businesses in Silkstone over the past two months, some while armed with a knife.

The 29-year-old is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Police will allege he was caught on camera stealing a quantity of cash from a Blackstone Rd business on September 9.

It is also alleged at 4pm on October 11, the man entered the BP service station on Blackstone Rd and threatened the attendant with a knife while demanding money.

He then allegedly fled with a quantity of cash and the attendant’s wallet.

On Sunday, police say the man allegedly entered a Silkstone automotive business and stole a cash tin from an office and fled on foot.

Then at 6.30pm on the same day, the 29-year-old man allegedly entered the same BP servo on Blackstone Road and robbed the attendant at knifepoint.

Police allege he kicked the attendant when he did not comply with demands and then took off with cash.

Police investigations led them to a licenced premises on Brisbane Rd in Booval where they arrested the man.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of enter premises with intent, stealing and common assault.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inland Rail to force closure of Gatton railway crossing

        Premium Content Inland Rail to force closure of Gatton railway crossing

        News The Gaul Street railway crossing in Gatton will be temporarily closed this month due to the future Inland Rail project.

        Man's Gatton theft, break-and-enter spree detailed in court

        Premium Content Man's Gatton theft, break-and-enter spree detailed in court

        News A Gatton stalker who broke into an aged care facility was also busted on CCTV...

        Trainers impressed by apprentice jockey’s superb Gatton win

        Premium Content Trainers impressed by apprentice jockey’s superb Gatton win

        Horses WITH odds stacked against him, a new apprentice jockey has left his rivals for...

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them