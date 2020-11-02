Police arrest man over alleged servo robberies with knife

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to a series of property offences in Silkstone over the past two months.

POLICE have arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from or robbing several businesses in Silkstone over the past two months, some while armed with a knife.

The 29-year-old is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Police will allege he was caught on camera stealing a quantity of cash from a Blackstone Rd business on September 9.

It is also alleged at 4pm on October 11, the man entered the BP service station on Blackstone Rd and threatened the attendant with a knife while demanding money.

He then allegedly fled with a quantity of cash and the attendant’s wallet.

On Sunday, police say the man allegedly entered a Silkstone automotive business and stole a cash tin from an office and fled on foot.

Then at 6.30pm on the same day, the 29-year-old man allegedly entered the same BP servo on Blackstone Road and robbed the attendant at knifepoint.

Police allege he kicked the attendant when he did not comply with demands and then took off with cash.

Police investigations led them to a licenced premises on Brisbane Rd in Booval where they arrested the man.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of enter premises with intent, stealing and common assault.

