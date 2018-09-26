Police arrest man at crash scene

A MAN has been arrested at the scene of a crash in Redbank Plains this morning.

Just after 10.30am emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle swerving along the road and almost causing two accidents, before being involved in a crash at the intersection of Eagle St and Kruger Pde.

A male passenger aged in his 20s was treated for possible chest and stomach injuries, while the male driver was arrested and taken to Goodna police station.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was involved.