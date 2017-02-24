Police arrest charity workers after alleged theft

MEMBERS of the Forest Hill Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad have today charged a 36-year-old Beaudesert woman following a protracted and extensive investigation into allegations of the misuse of donations received by a charity.

It will be alleged the woman stole money from the charity for her own personal gain.

Police will also allege minutes from a meeting in 2012 were falsified and the woman used social media to intimidate and harass a former charity worker and witness.

The woman has been charged with multiple counts of stealing, fraudulent falsification of records and misusing a carriage service.

A 55-year-old Clagiraba women and former committee member of the charity has also been charged with misusing a carriage service.

It will be alleged she used a social media account to intimidate and harass a former charity volunteer and witness in the case.

Both women were arrested at Ipswich today and have been granted bail on their own undertaking with conditions restricting their involvement in managing the charity and its funds.

They will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 24.