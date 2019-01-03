Menu
A Cape York man accidentally shot himself in the head with a speargun on New Year’s Day after trying to intervene in an argument.
Man shoots himself in head with speargun

by Janessa Ekert
3rd Jan 2019 9:56 AM

A CAPE York man has accidentally shot himself in the head with a speargun on New Years Day after trying to intervene in an argument.

The 30-year-old man had taken the loaded spear gun from a 26-year-old, who was allegedly threatening another man following a verbal fight at an Alec Cameron Dr home.

Police allege the younger man went to his home about 3.30am to get the spear gun after a verbal fight and then returned and continued to argue with the other man

When the 30-year-old man tried to intervene by taking the loaded spear gun it accidentally discharged it causing a spear to first strike the floor and then ricochet into his right temple with the spear exiting at the rear of his skull.

He was taken to Cooktown hospital and then later flown to Cairns for further treatment.

Cooktown detectives charged the 26-year-old Hope Vale man with going armed in public to cause fear.
He is scheduled to appear at the Cooktown Magistrates Court on January 9.

