Police are keen to speak to this rider in the Springfield area.

Police are keen to speak to this rider in the Springfield area. Contributed

THE dirt-bike rider was seen in the Springfield area.

Police are keen to speak to them, nominations are to go to Sgt Haley at the Springfield Police.

If you have any other information you can ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​submit them to the Queensland Police Service and Police​link offer online forms to report non-urgent crimes or incidents.

This is as an alternative to phoning Policelink on 131 444, allowing you to complete these forms in your own time.