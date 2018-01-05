WATCH: Wiped-out man’s bizarre move

POLICE say they have "massive concerns" over the wellbeing of a man who was sent flying by a car - which he then crawled into moments later.

Footage of the strange incident in Kilsyth, Melbourne shows the pedestrian being tossed through the air and landing on a nature strip.

Victoria Police say he was walking along Canterbury Road when a car struck him shortly after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

After dragging himself along the floor and climbing into the car, the vehicle then sped off.

A spokesman for Victoria Police said they believe the driver and victim were known to each other - adding that the incident was reported to police by a witness.

"The victim has not reported the matter and police are concerned for the welfare of the injured man as he has not sought treatment at any hospitals in the area," the police spokesman said.

Victoria Police are appealing for information. Picture: Supplied

"Police would like to speak to anyone who is aware of the identity of the victim, the driver or recognise the car involved, which is believed to be a white Toyota Corolla or similar with no registration plates."

Sergeant Lee Nichols, from Mooroolbark Police Station, told 3AW Breakfast even police are shocked.

"We don't know what has occurred, but it really is quite amazing footage to watch," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Benjamin.graham@news.com.au or follow @bengrahamjourno on Twitter.