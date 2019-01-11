Police appeal for witnesses to fatal bike crash

POLICE investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on December 31 at Springfield Central are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

At 6.45pm the motorcycle was travelling east on Sinnathamby Boulevard approaching University Drive when the rider lost control and hit a tree in the centre median strip.

The rider, a 33-year-old Morayfield man, was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are asking any member of the public or resident of the nearby area (including university residents) who may have witnessed the incident or with information relating to it to contact Policelink.

You can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.