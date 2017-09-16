Police appeal to witnesses of Springfield crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious traffic crash in Springfield yesterday to come forward. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious traffic crash in Springfield yesterday to come forward. The Queensland Police Service said a man stopped his ute on the Centenary Highway around 4pm yesterday and as he got out and walked alongside it, he was struck by another ute travelling on the highway. He is said to have been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition with serious leg injuries, fractured ribs and a punctured lung. The highway was closed for a number of hours but re-opened around 6.15pm. Anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam vision of the crash is urged to contact Policelink. Police would particularly like to get in contact with a truck driver who stopped to assist. If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.