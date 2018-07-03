Cops hunt for silver car in Larissa Bielby case

DETECTIVES have renewed their public appeal to help locate a car wanted in relation to the investigation of the alleged murder of teenager Larissa Beilby.

Police believe the 2014 silver Holden Commodore sedan may have had its Queensland registration plates, 966 WKB, removed or replaced.

The car is believed to be a vital piece of evidence in the gruesome murder case that unfolded last week.

The car may have had its number plates removed.

On June 27, police were called to a Grassdale St address at Buccan in Logan, to locate the 16-year-old.

Their inquiries were interrupted after 34-year-old Zlatko Sikorsky fled the property in a black ute. The ute was found about 20km away in Stapylton with Miss Beilby's body in a barrel, hidden under a tarp in the ute's tray.

Larissa Beilby.

Sikorsky is believed to have fled in the silver Commodore.

Following a two-day manhunt, which ended up at Alexander Headland, police charged Zlatko Sikorsky with murder, torture and deprivation of liberty.

The renewed appeal by detectives comes as Beenleigh police station sergeant Linda Smith reminded the public that every piece of information was vital.

"The Homicide Squad is investigating but locals can still help by giving information to their local police," she said.

"It was a bit close to home for such a tight-knit rural community," she said.

"It's probably a timely reminder for people who do live in those more remote areas to keep their eyes peeled.

"This is a really busy road so we are surprised that more people have not come forward."

The discovery of the teen's body in the barrel sent shockwaves through the usually peaceful semirural community of Buccan.

The scene at Grassdale Street, Buccan.

Grassdale St, where the police were searching when they first spotted the black ute, is a major route from Yarrabilba to Logan Village.

Resident Mick, who has lived in the Sleepy Hollow for 25 years, said he believed the rental tenants of the searched property were new to the area and had only been there three months.

Sikorsky faced court yesterday, and is scheduled to appear for mention at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 3.

Police are urging anyone who may have noticed a silver Commodore parked in a suspicious location or abandoned to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.