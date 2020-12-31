Police appeal to public in search of missing woman

Police are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate a 58-year-old woman missing from Booval this morning (Thursday, December 31).

Police are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate a 58-year-old woman missing from Booval this morning (Thursday, December 31).

Cosette Chalk was last seen at her address in Booval last night.

Police and Cosette’s family hold concerns for her welfare as this is out of character and she has a medical condition.

Cosette is described as caucasian with grey hair and 155cm tall.

Anyone who has information on Cosette’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002675288 within the online suspicious activity form.