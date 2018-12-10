Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating an alleged altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre on October 2 are appealing to members of the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.
Police investigating an alleged altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre on October 2 are appealing to members of the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist police with their inquiries. Contributed
Crime

Police appeal for public help to find man after altercation

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Dec 2018 4:06 PM

POLICE investigating an altercation between a man and a woman at a Redbank shopping centre are appealing for help to locate a man.

The incident happened on October 2 at Redbank Plaza.

Police are appealing to members of the public to help identify the man, who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Investigations indicate the incident occurred about 3.30pm.

Police believe the man may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter or are able to identify the man pictured are asked to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
public appeal queensland police redbank plaza
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich woman lights house on fire with Airbnb tenant inside

    premium_icon Ipswich woman lights house on fire with Airbnb tenant inside

    Crime THE life of an Airbnb guest was jeopardised when his Ipswich landlady lit two fires inside her home.

    • 10th Dec 2018 6:03 PM
    Accused behind bars after shooting near Ipswich

    premium_icon Accused behind bars after shooting near Ipswich

    Crime Police allege he shot a 43-year-old man in the leg

    Second fatal crash in 24 hours as car hits tree near Ipswich

    premium_icon Second fatal crash in 24 hours as car hits tree near Ipswich

    News The forensic crash unit attended and is investigating

    Former MP puts Ipswich business on the market

    premium_icon Former MP puts Ipswich business on the market

    Politics The MP is "keen to sell" so she can focus on other work next year

    Local Partners