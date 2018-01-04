Police appeal over stolen vehicles

POLICE are appealing for information from the public following the theft of several vehicles over the Christmas and New Year period.

The following vehicles have been reported stolen:

Toyota Hilux, silver, rego TMM67;

Kokoda Tribute Series caravan, rego 255UDQ;

Ford Territory, white, 107VYX;

Toyota Hilux, white, 294VQH;

Home-made motorbike trailer, rego CN8765;

Toyota Hiace van, white, rego 061GSK.

Anyone with information that may assist police can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.