Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police appeal over stolen vehicles

POLICE are appealing for information from the public following the theft of several vehicles over the Christmas and New Year period.

The following vehicles have been reported stolen:

Toyota Hilux, silver, rego TMM67;

Kokoda Tribute Series caravan, rego 255UDQ;

Ford Territory, white, 107VYX;

Toyota Hilux, white, 294VQH;

Home-made motorbike trailer, rego CN8765;

Toyota Hiace van, white, rego 061GSK.

Anyone with information that may assist police can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  ipswich police appeal stolen vehicles

Ipswich Queensland Times
Cane toads get taste of their own medicine

Cane toads get taste of their own medicine

New research project killing toads with their own toxin

Where jobs are being created this year

JOBS DRIVE: Blair MP Shayne Neumann said hundreds of jobs would be created in in infrastructure projects.

More than 2000 jobs will eventuate in Ipswich in the next 12 months.

Why Ipswich is the ideal city for a new Ikea

Ipswich has the space and resources to accommodate an Ikea store, industry leaders say.

If it's good enough for Costco, it's good enough for Ikea

Council quiet on suspended staff matters

Jim Lindsay

No news on future of CEO Jim Lindsay and COO Craig Maudsley

Local Partners