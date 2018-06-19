Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for this woman.
Police are looking for this woman. QPS
News

Police appeal to help find missing woman

19th Jun 2018 7:39 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find 46-year-old Kelli Maria Gentry-Pike, who was last seen in Redbank Plains yesterday.

Kelli's family has reported her missing and they have concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

She was last seen leaving a Aldinga St residence around 6.55am.

Police are appealing for Kelli, or anyone who may know of her current whereabouts, to contact them.

Kelli is described as approximately 160cms tall with a proportionate build and fair complexion, black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen in a 2005 Silver Nissan Pathfinder with Queensland registration 885JJT.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

missing person missing woman qps redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Newman: ‘My rail plan would have halved fares’

    premium_icon Newman: ‘My rail plan would have halved fares’

    News FORMER Premier Campbell Newman says train fares could have been halved under the LNP’s original driver-operator-only design.

    Woman seriously injured in crash

    Woman seriously injured in crash

    News The woman suffered head and chest injuries

    Local Partners