Police appeal to help find missing woman

Police are looking for this woman. QPS

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find 46-year-old Kelli Maria Gentry-Pike, who was last seen in Redbank Plains yesterday.

Kelli's family has reported her missing and they have concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

She was last seen leaving a Aldinga St residence around 6.55am.

Police are appealing for Kelli, or anyone who may know of her current whereabouts, to contact them.

Kelli is described as approximately 160cms tall with a proportionate build and fair complexion, black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen in a 2005 Silver Nissan Pathfinder with Queensland registration 885JJT.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.