Subscribe Today's Paper
Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jul 2020 6:10 AM
POLICE are appealing for information from the public to piece together what caused a fatal car crash on the Warrego Hwy on Wednesday morning.

A Toowoomba man, 32, was driving a black BMW sedan along the highway at Glenore Grove about 4.45am when the car left the road and hit a tree.

The man died at the scene.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit want to hear from any witnesses who were travelling on the Warrego Hwy and may have seen, or been overtaken by, two dark-coloured sedans around the time of the crash.

The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News
The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News

It is understood the car driving in front of the Black BMW at the time of the crash was being driven by an acquaintance of the deceased.

Senior-Sergeant Russell Reynolds said the driver of the BMW hit a corner at speed before losing control of the vehicle.

"He has hit the corner at speed and run off the road, at this stage we don't know why, but he has lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree, also taking out a major road sign," Snr-Sgt Reynolds said.

The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News
The scene of the Warrego highway crash where the occupant of the car lost their life. Photo: 7 News


"There were no passengers in the vehicle, but we do have one witness we are speaking to at the moment.

"He is an acquaintance of the deceased man who was in the car in front, who has turned around and come back when he noticed the headlights behind him have disappeared."

Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Police appeal for witnesses who saw sedans before fatal crash

