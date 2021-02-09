Menu
7 News footage shows the horror head-on at Redbank Plains. Pic: 7 News
Police appeal for witnesses to shocking collision

kaitlyn smith
9th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
A WOMAN who was seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a truck at Redbank Plains on Saturday remains in a critical condition.

The serious incident, which left the 35-year-old trapped in her vehicle, occurred on Mount Juillerat Dr just after 8.30am.

Police have since appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are ongoing.

It is understood the woman was travelling along Mount Juillerat Drive in a black Renault Koleos SUV when it struck a prime mover.

The truck driver, a 24-year-old Guanaba man, received only minor injuries.

The woman was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, assisted by a critical care paramedic and high acuity response unit.

Emergency crews were forced to close the road between Sunbird Dr and the Centenary Hwy for several hours.

If you have information, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form or call 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100238643 within the online suspicious activity form.

car vs truck forensic crash unit mount juillerat dr redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

