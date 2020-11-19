Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Truck rollover on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale 17NOV20. Photo: Hugh Suffell
Truck rollover on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale 17NOV20. Photo: Hugh Suffell
News

Police appeal for witnesses after Warrego Hwy crash

Hugh Suffell
19th Nov 2020 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRASH on the Warrego Highway on Tuesday that caused a man to be airlifted to hospital is under investigation by local police.

At about midday on Tuesday November 17, a truck hit the centre island of the highway at Crowley Vale near the Big Orange and overturned while trying to avoid another truck.

Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne, Officer in Charge, Gatton Police told the Gatton Star on Thursday that police were still trying to identify the second truck involved.

Snr Sgt Browne said anyone who witnessed the accident or had information should contact Gatton police or Crimestoppers.

Earlier:

Man airlifted to hospital after Warrego Hwy crash

gatton police station warrego hwy
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which degrees earnt undergrads the most money in 2020

        Premium Content Which degrees earnt undergrads the most money in 2020

        Education Graduates from a local uni have the highest starting pay packet in Australia this year

        Big 2021 Ipswich Cup top priority for new Turf Club GM

        Premium Content Big 2021 Ipswich Cup top priority for new Turf Club GM

        News Ipswich Turf Club has named the man who will take over from retiring GM Brett...

        ‘Disgraceful human filth’: River trashing condemned

        Premium Content ‘Disgraceful human filth’: River trashing condemned

        Council News Nappies, used condoms and human excrement are being dumped by campers along the...

        TOP CROP: Lockyer’s next gen to take farming into the future

        Premium Content TOP CROP: Lockyer’s next gen to take farming into the future

        Rural HAY, vegetables, livestock – we’ve got it all – and our next generation of farmers...