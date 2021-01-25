Menu
Gatton police appeal for witnesses after a man was allegedly assaulted in Dawson Phipps Park, Gatton.
Police call for witnesses after alleged assault in park

Hugh Suffell
25th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
Gatton police are appealing for witnesses after a local man walking his dog was allegedly assaulted resulting in the male victim being transported to hospital with head injuries.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said police attended an incident that occurred at Dawson Phipps Park in Gatton on Wednesday, January 20.

LOCAL NEWS: Police label holiday driving behaviour as 'concerning' 

The park is located of Larkin and Hunter Streets, near the Regis Aged Care Home - which is not connected to the incident.

Senior Sergeant Browne said the victim was walking with his dog, alone in the park, when he was "punched in the head and knocked down".

Senior Sergeant Browne said the incident may have followed an altercation with a motorist driving a white utility.

The incident occurred between 5pm and 6pm, Senior Sergeant Browne said.

Gatton police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault or have any information to contact the station on 4631 6999, or Crimestoppers on 131 444.

