Police, ambos kept busy with rollover, two-vehicle smash

It's been a busy morning for the city's emergency services with a two-vehicle crash at Brassall and a single-vehicle rollover at Plainland this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that the two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10am.

Paramedics attending the scene at Haig St and Vogel Rd treated a male and female patient.

The man was later taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and the woman Ipswich Hospital.

Both were transported in a stable condition.

Shortly after crews were called to the Warrego Highway near Plainland where a driver was encapsulated after a rollover.

The patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital with neck pain but in a stable condition.