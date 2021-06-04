Police allege father responsible for child drowning

A man is applying for bail after being charged with the manslaughter of his own daughter.

A man is applying for bail after being charged with the manslaughter of his own daughter.

AN IPSWICH man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his infant daughter, who police allege drowned.

The man appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon when his legal counsel began a bail application.

Police opposed bail, saying the accused had been living a transient lifestyle, and staying in a boarding house at Dutton Park.

Police have also told an Ipswich court he may be at risk of failing to appear, and interfere with witnesses.

When arrested by police the man claimed he was being “set up”.

Father of two Ali Travis Goltz, 33, from Yeronga and previously Riverview, is charged with the manslaughter of an 11-month old child at Riverview on March 20, 2017.

He will defend the charge which must proceed to trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the man had participated in a walk-through of the Riverview house with investigating police on March 15, 2017, the day of an alleged incident.

The man was not charged with any offence at the time.

It was revealed that a key Crown witness had emerged with “critical” evidence.

The charge of manslaughter was laid after police reopened the case following a Coroner’s report.

Goltz, if granted bail, would live with his sister and her children.

Sgt Caldwell said the original police investigation was finalised in 2017, then revised last year following the findings of a Coroner that there was sufficient evidence for someone to be charged.

“When approached he became highly aggressive, yelling at police that he had been set up by the mother. Screaming it was a set-up,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Comments were reportedly made by him to a prison psychiatrist (previously) where he planned to kill the mother of his children as he would never see his children again.”

Sgt Caldwell said while this did not relate to the current matter, it was of concern how Goltz may react once he became aware that someone had given evidence in the matter now before the court.

Sgt Caldwell said police held serious concerns, although no actual threat had been made.

Only one detail of the child’s death was revealed in the bail hearing, with Sgt Caldwell alleging that the child was left unattended in a bath and drowned.

In making the bail application, his barrister Terry Strong said although the witness’s evidence suggests Goltz may have been negligent, it had to be tested by the court.

He said a Supreme Court trial would likely be 18 months away and as such Goltz should receive bail.

Mr Strong said Goltz could wear an electronic tracking device, and if he was foolish enough to go near potential witnesses police would quickly pick this up.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said he would require more information on some aspects of the case.

With his bail application part-heard, Mr Cridland remanded Goltz in custody until Monday to allow these details to be provided.