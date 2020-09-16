Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

MASSIVE CRASH: Eyewitnesses were alerted to scene following the loud commotion yesterday afternoon.

WARWICK police and eyewitnesses have revealed more information about the shocking three-car collision that took the life of community icon Greg Newey.

The 76-year-old beloved Warwick man was killed when his Porsche flipped on Wood St.

His wife Beth, passenger at the time, was flown to Brisbane with serious arm injuries yesterday afternoon. She remains in a stable condition.

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said police will allege the 21-year-old driver of the Ford Falcon ute, which hit the Neweys' car, fled the scene.

"He was confronted by members of the public who attempted to intervene, however he decamped, and attempted to removed one or both plates off his car," he said.

According Snr-Sgt Deacon, police will allege the 21-year-old ran to his father's address, where his father then returned him to the scene.

One of the first to witness the tragedy, Rhiannon Thomas rushed out from her work at Warwick Physioworks around 3.45PM, after hearing skids followed by a massive crash.

She said she saw the ute driver leave the scene at one stage.

According to both Snr-Sgt Deacon and Princess Alexandra Hospital, the 21-year-old is currently in a stable condition.

The community jumped into action to rescue those trapped.

"The doctors (from nearby Condamine Medical Centre) starting smashing the windscreen with a fire extinguisher," Ms Thomas said.

"A pregnant woman literally took the shirt off her back to give to the lady in the Porsche."

Snr-Sgt Deacon thanked the public for their help.

"The actions of some of the community members prior to police arrival is commendable and police are very appreciative," he said.

"It is always a terrible tragedy to the community of Warwick when accidents like this happens and a timely reminder for everyone to abide by road rules."

As of this afternoon, no charges had been laid.

Snr-Sgt Deacon said the rest of the investigation would focus on understanding more clearly how the tragedy unfolded.

Ms Thomas said she and her team were struggling to come to terms with the senseless death of someone who turned out to be one of their longtime patients.

"It was horrifying to think something can happen like that in such a small town," she said.