Police allege drink driver travelling 128kmh in 80 zone

A NUMBER of people are set to appear in court after a variety of traffic offences including a driver travelling 128kmh in an 80kmh zone.

Police issued the 22-year-old Bulimba man with an infringement notice for a high speed offence after he was intercepted on the Cunningham Highway at Tarome on Sunday.

He was also served with a notice to appear for drink driving. He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 19 where a reading of 0.085% will be alleged.

Elsewhere a 31-year-old New South Wales man was issued with a notice to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court after he was found driving a motor vehicle without a licence on November 29.

It is alleged he approached police who were parked on the side of Lake Moogerah Rd, Charlwood to ask for directions at around 4pm.

Checks revealed his drivers licence was suspended from an alleged drink driving charge the previous evening.

He is due to appear in court on December 14.

There were a number of drink driving infringements also issued over the weekend.

At Roadvale a 27-year-old Boonah woman was served with a notice to appear for drink driving after being intercepted for a random breath test at 10:30pm on Saturday along McIntosh Rd. She is due to appear in court later in the month. A reading of 0.051% will be alleged.

At Limestone Ridges a 35-year-old Limestone Ridges man was served with a notice to appear for drink driving after he was intercepted for a random breath test at 2:30am on Sunday on Ipswich Boonah Rd. He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later in the month. A reading of 0.184% will be alleged

At Boonah a 35-year-old Boonah man was served with a notice to appear for drink driving after he was intercepted for a random breath test at 7:30am on Sunday on Boonah Rathdowney Rd. He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 11. A reading of 0.052% will be alleged.