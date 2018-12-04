Police act on spate of break-ins

POLICE have swooped on multiple suspects who they allege are responsible for a recent spate of break and enter offences.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said two juveniles had been charged with a third yet to be interviewed, in relation to offences in Lowood and Fernvale.

Snr Sgt Peel said police acted quickly.

The offences only occurred Thursday night.

"Two juveniles from the Lowood area have been charged and a further child is yet to be interviewed," Snr Sgt Peel said.

"Again, the public assistance to assist in solving these offences is very much appreciated."