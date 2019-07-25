Menu
Police abandon pursuit near motorway

Andrew Korner
by
25th Jul 2019 3:31 PM
POLICE have abandoned a pursuit near the Ipswich Motorway this afternoon.

Residents in the Riverview area reported that Brisbane Rd had been shut down, just west of Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, about 2pm.

Police confirmed crews had been pursuing a vehicle, but that the pursuit was abandoned and the suspect vehicle still at large.

Police refused to provide further details on the incident at this stage, including a description of the vehicle or what triggered the chase.

