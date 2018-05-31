Pole felled in car crash after wines

WINE drinker Kim Murray sent a light pole crashing down when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck it.

Murray, with an alcohol reading of .180 was nearly four times the legal limit at the time of the crash in Santa Monica Drive.

Murray, 33, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence near her home on April 11; and driving unlicensed.

Prosecutor Brad Dick said police were called to a crash at 3.45pm that involved a silver Hyundai i30. A light pole was also knocked over.

Sgt Dick said her car also struck a parked trailer about 1km from the crash scene.

And her licence had expired.

Sgt Dick said the driver told officers she drank two bottles of wine earlier that morning and taken medication.

The court heard Murray had been going through personal issues at the time.

Fined $1000, she lost her licence for seven months.