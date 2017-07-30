POLAIR tracks allegedly stolen vehicle through Ipswich

POLICE have taken into custody a man and a woman allegedly driving a stolen vehicle after tracking it by POLAIR and successfully deploying a tyre deflation device.

At around 8.30pm on Saturday night police allegedly attempted to intercept a vehicle which had been stolen from a Carindale residence on July 24.

The car allegedly failed to stop and other motorists were forced to take evasive action when it drove at speed into incoming traffic in Woodridge in south Brisbane.

The vehicle was then tracked by POLAIR as it travelled into Ipswich and back.

At around 9.40pm a tyre deflation device was successfully deployed in Heathwood and the car was followed by police at a low speed into Forestdale.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident after the vehicle stopped.

It will be further alleged the male driver was involved in another incident on July 26 where a vehicle failed to stop for police and drove away at speed in Boronia Heights.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with fifteen offences including three counts each of fail to stop motor vehicle and driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's licence, two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, receiving tainted property and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, possess tainted property and possession of a knife.

A 20-year-old Marsden woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of stolen property as well as two drug-related offences.

Both are due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 31.