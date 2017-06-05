Polair, stingers used in high speed chase on Warrego Hwy

POLICE have charged a 20-year-old man with multiple offences following an incident involving a vehicle with alleged stolen plates in Blacksoil and Helidon last night.

At 9.15pm, Lowood police attempted to intercept a white vehicle with stolen plates as it was travelling westbound on the Warrego Highway through Blacksoil.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and continued to travel at high speed.

Polair 2 was deployed and located the vehicle in Gatton.

At 10pm, a tyre deflation device was successfully deployed on the Warrego Highway in Helidon.

Police followed the vehicle until it came to a stop with officers then arresting the male driver and sole occupant.

A Goodna man is scheduled to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with 10 offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle, stealing, and unlawful possession of a knife in a public place.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.