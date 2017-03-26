Police find missing man after five-hour chopper search

UPDATE: POLICE have located a missing 39-year-old after a five hour search using officers on the ground and the Polair helicopter.

Police held concerns for the man, who went missing in One Mile at 6.15am, due to his medical conditions.

After searching since 10am the man was located at about 3pm safe and well.

He is now home with his family.

The investigation into the incident is now closed.

EARLIER: POLICE are urgently searching for a 39-year-old man reported missing from the Leichhardt area early this morning.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown shorts and a baseball cap at 6.15am in the One Mile area.

The Polair chopper and ground crews have been trying to locate the man, who is described as being 185cm tall with brown hair, of Caucasian appearance and having a slim build, since 10am

"He does have some health issues which are a concern and we'd like to find him as soon as possible," a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

"He is not a danger to anyone, we are just worried about his health and safety."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.