POLAIR FOOTAGE: Dramatic arrests caught on camera

18th Apr 2017 6:27 AM

POLICE have released dramatic video footage of three pursuits in the south-east over the Easter long weekend, two of which happened in Ipswich.

Polair has helped police track down several stolen vehicles allegedly driven dangerously in separate incidents in Riverview, Redbank Plains and Deception Bay.

In the first incident, local police were patrolling in Riverview when they allegedly observed a stolen Toyota Corolla around 11.40pm on Friday night.

Police have released footage from the Polair chopper after three dramatic arrests occurred over Easter.

When the crew attempted to intercept the car on Gibbs St, the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and evaded police.

Polair 2 tracked the vehicle as it was allegedly driven dangerously in the area before a road spike was deployed and the vehicle intercepted on Glorious Promenade at Redbank Plains.

A 19-year-old One Mile man was charged with nine offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, stealing and drug offences.

In the second incident, police officers allegedly observed a stolen motorcycle travelling at high speed on Zammit Street in Deception Bay around 11pm on Saturday night.

It allegedly failed to stop for police and continued travelling at high speed when Polair 2 tracked the rider to an address on King Stt at Woody Point where he was arrested by police.

The arrests occurred in Riverview, Redbank Plains and Deception Bay.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with nine offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and fraud. He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

The third incident was at 1am on Easter Sunday when officers spotted an alleged stolen Mitsubishi Lancer travelling on Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains.

Polair 2 tracked the vehicle from above while officers pursued it through the Ipswich area before the driver allegedly crashed into a fence at Raceview and fled on foot.

One man allegedly tried to flee on foot before being arrested.

The 24-year-old man was charged with 15 offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, failing to stop, burglary and stealing.

He appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance on May 8.

Topics:  ipswich polair qps. crime

