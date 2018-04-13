Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Polair, dog squad police find missing woman after 18 hours

Emma Clarke
by
13th Apr 2018 5:51 AM

UPDATE 8.30AM: POLICE have found a woman reported missing from Hazeldaen on Thursday afternoon.

The 49-year-old was last seen at about 3.30pm near the intersection of Kunde Rd and Esk Kilcoy Rd.

She was found early on Friday morning after Polair and dog squad police resumed the search.

5.45AM: POLAIR and dog squad police will this morning continue their search for a woman reported missing from Hazeldean, near Esk on Thursday afternoon. 

The 49-year-old was last seen at about 3.30pm near the intersection of Kunde Rd and Esk Kilcoy Rd.

The woman is described as Caucasian in appearance, 168cm tall, slim build, auburn hair and green eyes.

Foot, dog and air patrols in the immediate area yesterday afternoon were unable to locate the woman. 

The search resumed at 5am.

Anyone who has information in relation to the whereabouts of the woman are asked to contact police.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information for police. 

 

dog squad hazeldean ipswich police missing person polair
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    The 12 Ipswich suburbs first in line for faster NBN

    The 12 Ipswich suburbs first in line for faster NBN

    News NEXT month residents in five Ipswich suburbs will be connected to faster internet as the NBN Co rolls out its new technology.

    Early riser calls time: Mike's last day delivering the paper

    Early riser calls time: Mike's last day delivering the paper

    Business Newsagency owners sell respected CBD business after 37 years

    QLD pet owners turn to Chinese medicine

    premium_icon QLD pet owners turn to Chinese medicine

    Pets & Animals A mobile vet van offers holistic health practises to pets.

    • 13th Apr 2018 10:28 AM
    Police looking for boy, 13, missing from Redbank Plains

    Police looking for boy, 13, missing from Redbank Plains

    News The boy has not been seen for two days

    • 13th Apr 2018 10:09 AM

    Local Partners