Polair, dog squad police find missing woman after 18 hours

UPDATE 8.30AM: POLICE have found a woman reported missing from Hazeldaen on Thursday afternoon.

The 49-year-old was last seen at about 3.30pm near the intersection of Kunde Rd and Esk Kilcoy Rd.

She was found early on Friday morning after Polair and dog squad police resumed the search.

5.45AM: POLAIR and dog squad police will this morning continue their search for a woman reported missing from Hazeldean, near Esk on Thursday afternoon.

The 49-year-old was last seen at about 3.30pm near the intersection of Kunde Rd and Esk Kilcoy Rd.

The woman is described as Caucasian in appearance, 168cm tall, slim build, auburn hair and green eyes.

Foot, dog and air patrols in the immediate area yesterday afternoon were unable to locate the woman.

The search resumed at 5am.

Anyone who has information in relation to the whereabouts of the woman are asked to contact police.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information for police.