Pol Air called in to search for missing Ipswich woman

A SEARCH for a missing Brassall woman will continue today after her "out of character" disappearance.

Police used a Pol Air helicopter at about 10pm last night to search for Carolyn Coultas who was last seen on Harmony Way around 10am on Sunday morning.

A search through bush land near the housing estate at Brassall is likely to be launched this morning, in conjunction with the SES.

Carolyn, a 65-year-old woman, is described as Caucasian, about 165 cm tall, slim build with short grey hair.

She normally wears glasses.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as her behaviour is out of character.

Carolyn Coultas was last seen at an address on Harmony Way at around 10am Sunday and has not been seen since.

Anyone who may have seen Carolyn is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.