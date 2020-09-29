Pokie room thief faces resentencing

A SNEAKY thief who stole a $700 phone from a man while he played the pokies must return to Ipswich District Court to be resentenced after being convicted of new charges.

Stephen Dennis Bush committed drug and stealing offences, including some offences in breach of a suspended jail term imposed for an attempted armed robbery involving the use of a crow bar.

Bush, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday to eight charges including possession of dangerous drugs at Redbank Plains on December 4 last year; possession of property used in a drug offence; possession of drug utensils; stealing; unlawful possession of suspected stolen property; and two counts of breaching bail conditions.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dan Swanson said when police went to Bush’s home on December 4 the officers located drug items including pipes made from plastic water bottles with cone pieces, and glass pipes. A belt tourniquet was also located.

Bush told police the plastic pipes were to smoke cannabis and the glass pipes to smoke methamphetamine.

Used clip-seal bags with traces of a white substance were found inside a box in the television cabinet.

Bush’s wallet held a MasterCard belonging to another person.

Sgt Swanson said Bush was with another male at FoodWorks Redbank Plains at 8pm when he acted as a lookout while the male was at the frozen foods section and put a meat tray down the back of his pants.

They both left the store without paying, with Bush later telling police that his mate told him he was hungry.

Bush stole a $700 Samsung phone from a man who put it down when playing the poker machines inside Raceview Tavern

CCTV identified Bush as being the thief.

When police visited his family house at 10.30pm on July 4 to see if he was abiding by his curfew, his father told officers he was not home and his whereabouts was unknown.

In another curfew bail breach Bush was found to be a passenger in a car police intercepted just before midnight on August 18.

The court heard Bush was subject to a probation order until May 2021, and to a suspended jail sentence for the attempted robbery and will now have to return to Ipswich District Court. Magistrate Andy Cridland noted that he had already served 120 days in jail and convicted Bush only for six offences.

He was ordered to pay $700 restitution for the stolen phone.

Bush was fined $700 for the two breaches of bail.