Pokie chase ends with dud $50 offer

NOT SO FAST: Dannielle Henderson admitted to stealing poker machine winnings. Ross Irby

A THIEF who grabbed a man's $450 poker machine credit and did a runner from a Springfield hotel was chased on foot.

When offender Dannielle Henderson was found hiding beneath a parked car, she offered to give the victim $50, an Ipswich court heard this week.

Dannielle Skie Henderson, 32, from Ellengrove, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing on August 15, 2018 at Springfield.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess provided some case facts after the prosecution failed to do so in the open court room.

The court heard the crime took place at the Spring Lakes Hotel.

Ms Sturgess said a patron had credit of $450 on a machine when he reserved it and stepped away briefly.

Henderson swooped in.

"He realised his money was gone and asked you if it was his winnings," Ms Sturgess said to Henderson.

"You said 'no' and rushed to the door. He chased you out across the carpark.

"He found you hiding under a car."

Ms Sturgess said Henderson had prior stealing offences including a pokies credit theft of $111.90 in March 2017 and stealing from two charity tins.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Henderson to six months in jail, suspended for 18 months. She must pay the victim $450 within six months.

A previous probation order was revoked. Henderson received sentences of six months' and four months' jail, with immediate parole.