Point-scoring machine closes on Ipswich legend's mark

THREAT: Michael Purcell in action in a game where he scored two tries. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: Flying winger Marmin Barba collected a brace of tries to move within four of the point scoring record of club legend Steven West as Souths Logan dashed Ipswich's hopes of an Intrust Super Cup miracle.

The 30-24 loss is the final nail in the coffin of the Jets' season.

There has been a recurring theme throughout the misfiring campaign and there were familiar scenes as momentary lapses again proved costly.

Barba has now posted 590 points for his beloved team.

He also holds the try-scoring mark with 80 from just 91 appearances.

Exciting fullback Michael 'The Kangaroo Catcher' Purcell commended Barba on his dedication to return to his best after sustaining a broken leg in 2016 and enduring a lengthy stint on the sidelines. He said it was an asset having a player which possessed such potent strikepower and finishing class in the squad, and he would love to see the 28-year-old, who is considering retirement, play on next season.

"You can rely on Marmin to score points when you need them,” he said. "He is always there sniffing around.

"When he is firing he is scary.”

Purcell would love to match the try-scoring feats of his swift-stepping teammate in Ipswich colours. "Try scoring makes anyone happy,” the attacking weapon said. "But to get up the top with Barbs and other try-scoring machines would be a huge achievement.”

Purcell said the Jets were disappointed to have faded after being on track for the finals mid-season and would now play for pride.

"It is upsetting but life goes on,” he said.

"Now for myself, I'll be playing for pride.

"We have two games left and we want to put in good performances and close out the season.”

State of Play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 21: Souths Logan Magpies 30 (George Fai, Blake Scott, Fanitesi Niu, Ilikena Vudogo 2 tries; Guy Hamilton 3 conversions; Guy Hamilton 2 goals) def Ipswich Jets 24 (Michael Purcell, Marmin Barba 2, Julian Christian tries; Marmin Barba 2 conversions; Marmin Barba 2 goals).