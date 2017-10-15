22°
Poignant letter shines light on cruelty

CRAMPED: Battery hens.
I READ the extremely poignant letter by Jenny Moxham (QT 12/10) "Battery hens denied the beauty of spring”, and totally agree with her that chickens bred for their meat (known in the industry as "broilers”), layer hens and "breeder hens” are cruelly abused for our selfish food choices.

We have been misled by the chicken and egg industries into believing that animal products are a necessary part of our human diet.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The systemic mass cruelty that prevails today is hidden behind the cold, dark walls of huge sheds that imprison millions of birds.

Day-old chicks, in the egg industry, are sexed and the unwanted male chicks are heartlessly ground alive or gassed.

So many non-animal food options are available to us today, so why wouldn't we make kinder and healthier choices.

DIANE CORNELIUS

Seacliff Park

