Poetry competition a feast for the senses
THE ceremony may have been affected by COVID-19, but the quality if the entries certainly wasn’t at this year’s Ipswich Poetry Feast.
Hundreds of people of all ages with a penchant for the written verse placed their entries for the 2020 competition.
Judges picked from poems written by poets young and old all over Australia and the globe, with outside entries featuring prominently among the winners’ list this year.
The winners were announced in a special online ceremony held on Friday night.
Here is the full list of placegetters and high commended poets.
2020 IPSWICH POETRY FEAST POETRY WRITING COMPETITION
AWARD WINNER LISTING
River 94.9 Awards 5-7 Yrs
Place Winners:
1st Place: Marli Farrer, Holy Cross School, CAIRNS, QLD – Favourite Pets
2nd Place: Sarah Damasiewicz, GLEN IRIS, VIC – Red
3rd Place: Sarah Damasiewicz, GLEN IRIS, VIC – Baby’s Day
Highly Commended:
Ayak Ajang, Westside Christian College, GOODNA, QLD – I Am
Bonnie Buttimore, Holy Cross School, CAIRNS, QLD – Bright Orange
Mia Campbell, Sacred Heart Primary School Booval, BOOVAL, QLD – Black Jaguar
Izac Crompton, GREENBANK, QLD – Young vs. Old
Luka Middleton, TUGUN, QLD – Frozen in Winter
Osborn Wang, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – Three Little Skat
Ipswich District Teacher-Librarian Network Awards 8-10 Yrs
Place Winners:
1st Place: Allegra Clarke, MOLENDINAR, QLD – A Change
2nd Place: Daniel Pyke, NORTH ARM, QLD – Poor Boy
3rd Place: Finn Mulvogue, REDBANK PLAINS, QLD – Ago
Highly Commended:
Chelsea Ambrose, KILSYTH, VIC – Fire
Allegra Clarke, MOLENDINAR, QLD – Pop’s Pride (A Tetractys)
Allegra Clarke, MOLENDINAR, QLD – Rhopalocera
Dalton Furtado, Brisbane Central State School, SPRING HILL, QLD – Misty
Leonie Hill, St Bernard State School, TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN, QLD – Tamborine Mountain Lookout
Isabella Holiday, Holy Cross School, CAIRNS, QLD – School is a Jungle
Flynn Otto, Milton State School, MILTON, QLD – Destructive Fire
Finn Mulvogue, REDBANK PLAINS, QLD – A Good Book
Eleanor Rydstrom, CHAPEL HILL, QLD – Tomorrow
Averie Sun, PENNANT HILLS, NSW – The Daisy
Broderick Family Awards 11-13 Yrs
Place Winners:
1st Place: Caitlin McCusker, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Natsukashii
2nd Place: Amaeh Reed, St Monica’s School, CAIRNS, QLD – Yirrganydji Dreaming
3rd Place: Isobel Riches, Citipointe Christian College, CARINDALE, QLD – Smoke
Highly Commended:
Alannah Buckingham, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Sun and Cloud
Riley Gallagher, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Outside is the Inside, Right?
Patricia Mabini, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Hanahaki
Caitlin Mayo, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Mosquito
Meihsha Miller, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Morning Routine
Hayley Oakley, GOLD COAST, QLD – The Flying Dutchman
Hannah Randall, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – More Wishes
Isobel Riches, Citipointe Christian College, CARINDALE, QLD – Flame
The Queensland Times Awards 14-15 Yrs
Place Winners:
1st Place: Michael Swift, COMO, WA – The Satanic Verses
2nd Place: Portia Claire Hoole, TOOWOOMBA EAST, QLD – Golden Hour
3rd Place: Taehee Ahn, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – My Mother’s Tongue
Highly Commended:
Saskia Flemming, Presbyterian Ladies College, PERTH, WA – Ode to Farmhouse Soup
Lyn Duong, FAIRFIELD WEST, NSW – Game: LIFE
Lyn Duong, FAIRFIELD WEST, NSW – Higanbana
Livinia Tamara, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Vanity Mirror
Charlotte Ryan, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Artemis
Michael Swift, COMO, WA – The Chocolate Soldier
Alan Madappatt, KENMORE, QLD – Bark in the Blaze
Ipswich City Council Awards 16-17 Yrs
Place Winners:
1st Place: Elizabeth Marsh, Presbyterian Ladies College, PERTH, WA – Perspectives
2nd Place: Tessa Quinlan, WEST WODONGA, VIC – Our Mother’s Struggle
3rd: Annie Mellick, Presbyterian Ladies College, PERTH, WA – My Great Aunt's Piano
Highly Commended:
Holly Atherton, Kenmore State High School, KENMORE, QLD – Tsunami
Archer Bloomfield, SOUTH NANANGO, QLD – The Christmas Paper Caper
Penelope (Penny) Duran, HESSEN, GERMANY – Reflection of a Schoolgirl
Penelope (Penny) Duran, HESSEN, GERMANY – When the Relatives Return
Amy Nancarrow, LUCKNOW, VIC – Rain
Jhermayne Ubalde, PERTH, WA – Bible Study
Jhermayne Ubalde, PERTH, WA – How To Be Straight
Jhermayne Ubalde, PERTH, WA – Writing Poetry
Ipswich Poetry Feast Awards Open Age – Bush Poetry
Place Winners:
1st Place: Irene Dalgety Timpone, ATHERTON, QLD – Remembering Bill the Bastard
2nd Place: Tom McIlveen, PORT MACQUARIE, NSW – Where Angels Tread
3rd Place: Irene Dalgety Timpone, ATHERTON, QLD – Bringing the Cattle Home
Highly Commended:
Kay Gorring, MORAYFIELD, QLD – Forgotten Heroes
Tom McIlveen, PORT MACQUARIE, NSW – Fishing for a Gucci
Tom McIlveen, PORT MACQUARIE, NSW – Freddy
John Roberts, CUNNAMULLA, QLD – The Mask
John Roberts, CUNNAMULLA, QLD – Dining with the Devil
Joy Chambers & Reg Grundy Awards Open Age – Other Poetry
Place Winners:
1st Place: Paul Whitby, YARRAMBAT, VIC – Halfway Home
2nd Place: Janeen Brian, GLENELG EAST, SA – Music of the Berries
3rd Place: Rowan Donovan, CABOOLTURE, QLD – Lost Songs of Spring
Highly Commended:
Jenny Blackford, WALLSEND, NSW – Reserves of Coping
Cathy Bryant, MANCHESTER, UK – Inside the Steam Train
Peter Chung, DOCKLANDS, VIC – BLM
Tim Collins, GUMDALE, QLD – Musings and Meanderings
Mitchell Kelly, POSSUM CREEK, NSW – Western Spinebill
Damen O’Brien, WYNNUM, QLD – A Grandfather’s Story
Vanessa Page, CASHMERE, QLD – Menindee
Jena Woodhouse, ST LUCIA, QLD – Art Mistress
Ipswich City Council Awards Open Age – Local Poets
Place Winners:
1st Place: Cassandra Farthing, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – A Friendly Warning
2nd Place: Robert Chapman, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – In Training
3rd Place: Kel Wheeldon, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – No Ambrosia
Highly Commended:
Maureen Clifford, REDBANK, QLD – Joe’s Mate
Suzanne Dick, PURGA, QLD – The Clothesline
Cassandra Farthing, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – Run
Francis Kelly, RIVERVIEW, QLD – Just a Little Drop
Picture Ipswich Awards – Open Age
Place Winners:
1st Place: Janice Williams, STAWELL, VIC – Postcard
2nd Place: Vanessa Page, CASHMERE, QLD – Artefacts from my Grandmother’s House
3rd Place: Joe Dolce, CARLTON NORTH, VIC – Hello Girls Villanelle
Ipswich Poetry Feast Encouragement Award 5-17 years
Isobel Riches, Citipointe Christian College, CARINDALE, QLD – Flame
Ipswich Poetry Feast Encouragement Award Open Age
Tim Collins, GUMDALE, QLD – Musings and Meanderings
Ipswich Poetry Feast School Award
St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD
2020 Overall Winner and Recipient of the Babies of Walloon bronze statuette
Irene Dalgety Timpone, ATHERTON, QLD