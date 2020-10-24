Poetry competition a feast for the senses

THE ceremony may have been affected by COVID-19, but the quality if the entries certainly wasn’t at this year’s Ipswich Poetry Feast.

Hundreds of people of all ages with a penchant for the written verse placed their entries for the 2020 competition.

Judges picked from poems written by poets young and old all over Australia and the globe, with outside entries featuring prominently among the winners’ list this year.

The winners were announced in a special online ceremony held on Friday night.

Here is the full list of placegetters and high commended poets.

2020 IPSWICH POETRY FEAST POETRY WRITING COMPETITION

AWARD WINNER LISTING

River 94.9 Awards 5-7 Yrs

Place Winners:

1st Place: Marli Farrer, Holy Cross School, CAIRNS, QLD – Favourite Pets

2nd Place: Sarah Damasiewicz, GLEN IRIS, VIC – Red

3rd Place: Sarah Damasiewicz, GLEN IRIS, VIC – Baby’s Day

Highly Commended:

Ayak Ajang, Westside Christian College, GOODNA, QLD – I Am

Bonnie Buttimore, Holy Cross School, CAIRNS, QLD – Bright Orange

Mia Campbell, Sacred Heart Primary School Booval, BOOVAL, QLD – Black Jaguar

Izac Crompton, GREENBANK, QLD – Young vs. Old

Luka Middleton, TUGUN, QLD – Frozen in Winter

Osborn Wang, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – Three Little Skat

Ipswich District Teacher-Librarian Network Awards 8-10 Yrs

Place Winners:

1st Place: Allegra Clarke, MOLENDINAR, QLD – A Change

2nd Place: Daniel Pyke, NORTH ARM, QLD – Poor Boy

3rd Place: Finn Mulvogue, REDBANK PLAINS, QLD – Ago

Highly Commended:

Chelsea Ambrose, KILSYTH, VIC – Fire

Allegra Clarke, MOLENDINAR, QLD – Pop’s Pride (A Tetractys)

Allegra Clarke, MOLENDINAR, QLD – Rhopalocera

Dalton Furtado, Brisbane Central State School, SPRING HILL, QLD – Misty

Leonie Hill, St Bernard State School, TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN, QLD – Tamborine Mountain Lookout

Isabella Holiday, Holy Cross School, CAIRNS, QLD – School is a Jungle

Flynn Otto, Milton State School, MILTON, QLD – Destructive Fire

Finn Mulvogue, REDBANK PLAINS, QLD – A Good Book

Eleanor Rydstrom, CHAPEL HILL, QLD – Tomorrow

Averie Sun, PENNANT HILLS, NSW – The Daisy

Broderick Family Awards 11-13 Yrs

Place Winners:

1st Place: Caitlin McCusker, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Natsukashii

2nd Place: Amaeh Reed, St Monica’s School, CAIRNS, QLD – Yirrganydji Dreaming

3rd Place: Isobel Riches, Citipointe Christian College, CARINDALE, QLD – Smoke

Highly Commended:

Alannah Buckingham, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Sun and Cloud

Riley Gallagher, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Outside is the Inside, Right?

Patricia Mabini, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Hanahaki

Caitlin Mayo, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Mosquito

Meihsha Miller, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Morning Routine

Hayley Oakley, GOLD COAST, QLD – The Flying Dutchman

Hannah Randall, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – More Wishes

Isobel Riches, Citipointe Christian College, CARINDALE, QLD – Flame

The Queensland Times Awards 14-15 Yrs

Place Winners:

1st Place: Michael Swift, COMO, WA – The Satanic Verses

2nd Place: Portia Claire Hoole, TOOWOOMBA EAST, QLD – Golden Hour

3rd Place: Taehee Ahn, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – My Mother’s Tongue

Highly Commended:

Saskia Flemming, Presbyterian Ladies College, PERTH, WA – Ode to Farmhouse Soup

Lyn Duong, FAIRFIELD WEST, NSW – Game: LIFE

Lyn Duong, FAIRFIELD WEST, NSW – Higanbana

Livinia Tamara, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Vanity Mirror

Charlotte Ryan, St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD – Artemis

Michael Swift, COMO, WA – The Chocolate Soldier

Alan Madappatt, KENMORE, QLD – Bark in the Blaze

Ipswich City Council Awards 16-17 Yrs

Place Winners:

1st Place: Elizabeth Marsh, Presbyterian Ladies College, PERTH, WA – Perspectives

2nd Place: Tessa Quinlan, WEST WODONGA, VIC – Our Mother’s Struggle

3rd: Annie Mellick, Presbyterian Ladies College, PERTH, WA – My Great Aunt's Piano

Highly Commended:

Holly Atherton, Kenmore State High School, KENMORE, QLD – Tsunami

Archer Bloomfield, SOUTH NANANGO, QLD – The Christmas Paper Caper

Penelope (Penny) Duran, HESSEN, GERMANY – Reflection of a Schoolgirl

Penelope (Penny) Duran, HESSEN, GERMANY – When the Relatives Return

Amy Nancarrow, LUCKNOW, VIC – Rain

Jhermayne Ubalde, PERTH, WA – Bible Study

Jhermayne Ubalde, PERTH, WA – How To Be Straight

Jhermayne Ubalde, PERTH, WA – Writing Poetry

Ipswich Poetry Feast Awards Open Age – Bush Poetry

Place Winners:

1st Place: Irene Dalgety Timpone, ATHERTON, QLD – Remembering Bill the Bastard

2nd Place: Tom McIlveen, PORT MACQUARIE, NSW – Where Angels Tread

3rd Place: Irene Dalgety Timpone, ATHERTON, QLD – Bringing the Cattle Home

Highly Commended:

Kay Gorring, MORAYFIELD, QLD – Forgotten Heroes

Tom McIlveen, PORT MACQUARIE, NSW – Fishing for a Gucci

Tom McIlveen, PORT MACQUARIE, NSW – Freddy

John Roberts, CUNNAMULLA, QLD – The Mask

John Roberts, CUNNAMULLA, QLD – Dining with the Devil

Joy Chambers & Reg Grundy Awards Open Age – Other Poetry

Place Winners:

1st Place: Paul Whitby, YARRAMBAT, VIC – Halfway Home

2nd Place: Janeen Brian, GLENELG EAST, SA – Music of the Berries

3rd Place: Rowan Donovan, CABOOLTURE, QLD – Lost Songs of Spring

Highly Commended:

Jenny Blackford, WALLSEND, NSW – Reserves of Coping

Cathy Bryant, MANCHESTER, UK – Inside the Steam Train

Peter Chung, DOCKLANDS, VIC – BLM

Tim Collins, GUMDALE, QLD – Musings and Meanderings

Mitchell Kelly, POSSUM CREEK, NSW – Western Spinebill

Damen O’Brien, WYNNUM, QLD – A Grandfather’s Story

Vanessa Page, CASHMERE, QLD – Menindee

Jena Woodhouse, ST LUCIA, QLD – Art Mistress

Ipswich City Council Awards Open Age – Local Poets

Place Winners:

1st Place: Cassandra Farthing, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – A Friendly Warning

2nd Place: Robert Chapman, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – In Training

3rd Place: Kel Wheeldon, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – No Ambrosia

Highly Commended:

Maureen Clifford, REDBANK, QLD – Joe’s Mate

Suzanne Dick, PURGA, QLD – The Clothesline

Cassandra Farthing, SPRINGFIELD LAKES, QLD – Run

Francis Kelly, RIVERVIEW, QLD – Just a Little Drop

Picture Ipswich Awards – Open Age

Place Winners:

1st Place: Janice Williams, STAWELL, VIC – Postcard

2nd Place: Vanessa Page, CASHMERE, QLD – Artefacts from my Grandmother’s House

3rd Place: Joe Dolce, CARLTON NORTH, VIC – Hello Girls Villanelle

Ipswich Poetry Feast Encouragement Award 5-17 years

Isobel Riches, Citipointe Christian College, CARINDALE, QLD – Flame

Ipswich Poetry Feast Encouragement Award Open Age

Tim Collins, GUMDALE, QLD – Musings and Meanderings

Ipswich Poetry Feast School Award

St Thomas More College, SUNNYBANK, QLD

2020 Overall Winner and Recipient of the Babies of Walloon bronze statuette

Irene Dalgety Timpone, ATHERTON, QLD