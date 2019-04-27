Pocketful of meth in borrowed pants

HAPPY DAYS: Rohonie Ritter leaves an Ipswich court after cops found ice in the pocket of her borrowed pants.

HAPPY DAYS: Rohonie Ritter leaves an Ipswich court after cops found ice in the pocket of her borrowed pants. Ross Irby

WEARING the borrowed pants of her friend, the friendly loan led to a big wardrobe malfunction for Rohonie Ritter.

Ritter was charged with a drug offence after police found ice in her pockets when she fled from a stolen car.

The Kensington Grove mother of two went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on the drug offence, and a public nuisance offence in which she threatened make her brother bash a man.

Rohonie Ritter, 26, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at Macleay Island on March 7; and possession of dangerous drugs in Swanbank early on Monday, April 8.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police at 4am intercepted a stolen Ford Falcon in Swanbank and Ritter, a passenger, ran off and jumped a fence before being caught and arrested.

She was found with a clip-seal bag with a small amount of methylamphetamine.

"She admits to the offence. She says she was wearing her friend's pants and was aware the crystal was inside the pocket,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Ritter had recently ended a suspended nine-month jail term for previous offences.

Sgt Caldwell said Ritter caused a public nuisance inside a chemist shop on Macleay Island when visiting with her mother, a business frequented by the elderly and sick.

When she saw another customer enter, who she recognised, Ritter called out: "Jake, what the f--k are you doing here?”

A verbal argument erupted, with Ritter swearing loudly.

The worried chemist cautioned the pair, telling them to quieten down or he would not fill out their medical prescriptions.

There was brief quiet before Ritter yelled: "My brother is getting out soon, he'll f---ing bash you.”

Sgt Caldwell said the chemist filled out their scripts quickly to get them out of the store.

Ritter told magistrate David Shepherd she had been on medication at the time of her outburst in the Macleay Island chemist shop, but had taken herself off it because it made her angry and violent.

"I did say my brother was getting out of jail. I walked away, sat on a chair and he started yelling and carrying on,” Ritter said.

"I was yelling and carrying on back.”

Mr Shepherd said it was possible the medication she'd then been on may have contributed to her heightened behaviour at the chemist shop.

Ritter was fined $500 - sent to SPER for a payment plan.