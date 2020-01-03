PNG pairing face country’s best

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets women are firing up for dual T20 clashes in the Katherine Raymont Shield on Sunday at Ashgrove.

Ipswich Logan will take on south-east Queensland powerhouses Sandgate Redcliffe and Valleys.

The Hornets are yet to savour a triumph in the shortened version this season and with a raft of representative stars set to bolster their opponents it will be a tough ask for the developing Ipswich players.

“Both games will be tough,” club representative and second grade captain Leanne Bichel said.

“We’ll be hoping to bat them out of the game.”

The squad will be without its two international stars, Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy.

The Papua New Guinean duo are currently representing the ICC Development program’s East Asia Pacific line-up in the Toyota Australian Country Championships at Toowoomba. Running from January 3 to 11, the tournament features teams from every Australian region.

Bichel said earning a call-up was a massive achievement for Tau and Jimmy.

Following the T20s, the women will turn their attentions back to one-day cricket.