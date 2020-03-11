PNG nationals dash down under to help Ipswich Logan

LOFTY GOAL: Ipswich Logan Hornets Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy are chasing their One-Day World Cup dream with the Papua New Guinea national team.

KEY Ipswich Logan Hornets Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy will fly back from Papua New Guinea in time to take their place in the semi-final against the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Rushing to return to the country, the pair is due to arrive today, allowing enough time to recover from any jet lag, acclimatise and train with the team before the biggest match in the club’s history.

Coach Wayne Bichel said the women had formed close bonds and tears flowed upon the departure of the PNG stars as it was not known whether they would return.

“We all held our breath as to what would happen and how it would pan out, and it is a good thing they’re back,” he said.

“We’ve worked a lot on our culture and the girls have embraced being part of a group, and Brenda and Sibona are certainly part of the Hornets family.

“They will be back to help us and the girls are very happy to have them back.

“They are a huge part of our team.”

Bichel said Tau was the side’s most prolific scorer across the season and off spinner Jimmy acted as a rudder for the bowling attack.

He said both East Asia Pacific reps were also well-respected and had a calming influence on the younger less- experienced brigade.

The duo headed home to link with recently-appointed PNG National coach former Australian player Kristen Beams and train alongside their countrywomen.

The Tasmanian played 49 matches for her country and is determined to take the Lewas to the One Day Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year. Tau and Jimmy are expected to be important contributors during the qualification bid.

It will be a huge task but if the Hornets can overcome a Gold Coast side they bested last time the rivals met, they will progress to the grand final of the Katherine Raymont Shield to be held on Sunday at Allan Border Field.